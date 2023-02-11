Jadeja fined 25% of match fee for applying cream without umpires' permission

It added the cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently it did not change the condition of the ball.

"Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja's disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period."

The incident took place during the 46th over of Australia's first innings on Thursday when Jadeja took a substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and appeared to rub it onto the index finger of his left hand.