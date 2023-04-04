Moeen happy to be Dhoni's selective spin weapon at Chennai

Moeen Ali said he has no issues with his spin being used sparingly by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder helped his team to victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

The 35-year-old did not bowl against champions Gujarat Titans, who won by five wickets, in their tournament opener but claimed 4-26 against Lucknow as Chennai secured a 12-run win in a high-scoring contest where both sides breached 200.

Dhoni astutely marshalled his spin resources with Moeen and Mitchell Santner sharing five wickets between them and conceding 47 runs in their eight combined overs to tilt the game in Chennai's favour.

"I tried to bowl like I do in test cricket and just spin it as hard as I can," the England player said after collecting the Player of the Match award.

"They have big hitters so you don't want to get it up there against these guys but we had a good (bowling) partnership so it was nice to get the win."