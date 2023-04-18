Bangalore's Maxwell rues narrow loss in IPL run-fest

Eight sixes came off Maxwell's bat as the Australian smashed 76 off 36 balls but it was not enough to avoid an eight-run loss for his side.

Chennai amassed 226-6 with Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52) scoring hitting 11 sixes between them.

Bangalore lost two early wickets but Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) plundered 126 runs in 10 overs to turn the match on its head.

Once they fell in successive overs, Chennai clawed back into the contest and restricted Bangalore to 218-8.