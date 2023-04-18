    বাংলা

    Bangalore's Maxwell rues narrow loss in IPL run-fest

    Bangalore will seek their third win in six games when they take on Punjab Kings on Thursday

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2023, 08:52 AM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 08:52 AM

    Glenn Maxwell relishes being part of exciting games but the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder did not hide his disappointment following their narrow defeat in Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) thriller against Chennai Super Kings.

    It rained 33 sixes, equalling the league record, and a total of 444 runs were scored in a clash between two of the most popular IPL sides which was decided in the final over.

    Eight sixes came off Maxwell's bat as the Australian smashed 76 off 36 balls but it was not enough to avoid an eight-run loss for his side.

    Chennai amassed 226-6 with Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52) scoring hitting 11 sixes between them.

    Bangalore lost two early wickets but Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis (62) plundered 126 runs in 10 overs to turn the match on its head.

    Once they fell in successive overs, Chennai clawed back into the contest and restricted Bangalore to 218-8.

    "It was a pretty exciting game of cricket regardless of how you look at it," Maxwell told reporters.

    "There's always going to be a winner or loser. Unfortunately we just fell a little bit short."

    "It's a little bit disappointing. We did so well to get so close and we were in the position where we probably should have won the game."

    Bangalore will seek their third win in six games when they take on Punjab Kings on Thursday.

    IPL
    RELATED STORIES
    Shubman Gill
    In-form Gill wants to be a finisher for Gujarat in IPL
    The elegant right-hander has emerged as an all-format player for India and his seven international hundreds
    Rinku smashes five sixes in last over to give Kolkata famous win in IPL
    Rinku smashes 5 sixes in last over to give KKR win
    The 25-year-old capitalises on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary
    Harry Brook/Twitter
    Run drought continues for Hyderabad's Brook in IPL season
    While big things were expect of the swashbuckling batter, for whom Hyderabad splashed 132.5 million rupees, he has managed scores of only 13, 3 and 13 in three outings so far
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Royal Castle as he visits Warsaw, Poland, Apr 5, 2023.
    Ukraine alters counter-offensive plans after document leak
    Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine's strategic plans remained unchanged but that more specific tactical plans were always subject to change

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan