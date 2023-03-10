Sri Lanka bowlers keep pressure on New Zealand in Christchurch

Sri Lanka's pacemen crashed through New Zealand's batting lineup to leave the Black Caps in trouble at 165 for five on day two of the first Test in Christchurch, still trailing by 193 runs in reply to the tourists' first innings total of 355.

Number five Daryl Mitchell was 40 not out and all-rounder Michael Bracewell was on nine at stumps at Hagley Oval on Friday, the pair tasked with a rescue job after a second day dominated by the south Asians.

Sri Lanka are bidding to grab an unlikely place in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

They will qualify if they can sweep New Zealand in this two-Test series and if Australia can deny India victory in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.