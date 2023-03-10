    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka bowlers keep pressure on New Zealand in Christchurch

    Daryl Mitchell was 40 not out and Michael Bracewell was on nine at stumps as the pair tasked with a rescue job after a second day dominated by the south Asians

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 06:22 AM

    Sri Lanka's pacemen crashed through New Zealand's batting lineup to leave the Black Caps in trouble at 165 for five on day two of the first Test in Christchurch, still trailing by 193 runs in reply to the tourists' first innings total of 355.

    Number five Daryl Mitchell was 40 not out and all-rounder Michael Bracewell was on nine at stumps at Hagley Oval on Friday, the pair tasked with a rescue job after a second day dominated by the south Asians.

    Sri Lanka are bidding to grab an unlikely place in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

    They will qualify if they can sweep New Zealand in this two-Test series and if Australia can deny India victory in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

    With New Zealand captain Tim Southee having won the toss and elected to field, Sri Lanka's batsmen gave the visitors a bright start in their mission.

    The tail added 50 runs after Sri Lanka resumed on 305 for six in the morning.

    New Zealand's openers cruised in a 67-run stand before Devon Conway was trapped lbw for 30 by Asitha Fernando.

    The wicket triggered a collapse, with Kane Williams (1) and Henry Nicholls (2) dismissed in quick succession by a fired-up Lahiru Kumara as New Zealand lost three wickets for nine runs.

    Tom Latham battled to a stubborn half-century in a 58-run partnership with Mitchell before he was bowled by Fernando for 67.

    Kasun Rajitha then capped Sri Lanka's day by securing a third wicket after tea when he had in-form wicketkeeper Tom Blundell caught behind for seven.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket-England v Sri Lanka, Third Test - Colombo, Sri Lanka - Nov 24, 2018. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews gestures.
    Sri Lanka bid to sweep NZ and reach WTC final
    Sri Lanka have never won more than a single Test in New Zealand and their last victory was in 2006
    Cricket - England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain- Sept 9, 2021, England head coach Chris Silverwood during nets.
    Sri Lanka eye World Test final to lift spirits back home
    Sri Lanka will need to beat the reigning Test champion Black Caps 2-0 to have a chance of playing in June's final at The Oval
    Cricket ball.
    Upbeat New Zealand back same squad to deliver against Sri Lanka
    Sri Lanka could sneak into the WTC final if they whitewash New Zealand and if Australia are swept by India in the ongoing four-Test series
    Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter
    Sri Lanka batters have bright start v New Zealand
    Sri Lanka can reach the World Test Championship final if they sweep the Black Caps in the two-Test series and Australia deny India victory in the fourth Test

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher