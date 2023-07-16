    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Women beat India by 40 runs in Mirpur ODI

    Marufa Akter (4-29) and Rabeya Khan (3-30) brought the team victory in the rain-curtailed ICC Women’s Championship match

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 July 2023, 12:27 PM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 12:27 PM

    The combined bowling of Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan has seen the Bangladesh Women’s cricket team beat India for the first time.

    Marufa nabbed 4-29 and Rabeya 3-30 as Bangladesh won by 40 runs in the rain-curtailed ICC Women’s Championship match in Mirpur on Sunday.

    Bangladesh went into bat first and were off to a slow and inauspicious start with opener Sharmin Akhter being run out for a duck after 18 deliveries. But Fargana Hoque (27) and captain Nigar Sultana (39) steadied the ship and took Bangladesh to 152.

    The rain limited the game to 44 overs.

    India went into bat, but few of their batters could settle in thanks to Marufa and Rabeya. Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun also picked up a wicket each.

    Marufa was awarded the Player of the Match award.

    Bangladesh will play India twice more in Mirpur as part of the ICC Women’s Championship, with the following matches scheduled for Jul 19 and Jul 22.

    RELATED STORIES
    The International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy, is seen during its tour at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan October 7, 2018.
    ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events
    The decision is announced at the ICC's annual conference in Durban
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Session - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 6, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma during practice
    India batters must compensate for depleted pace attack
    The two-Test series against the Windies is being viewed as the starting point of a transition period for India, who lost in the World Test Championship final
    International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A A Khan KC
    ICC prosecutor in Cox’s Bazar
    Karim AA Khan KC will meet Rohingya refugees, who are expected to provide testimonies to support the genocide case against Myanmar
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 8, 2023. Australia's Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century
    England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes: Pope
    Smith's 31st Test hundred serves as a reminder of the threat the former Australia captain poses for the Ashes

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan