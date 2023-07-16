Bangladesh Women beat India by 40 runs in Mirpur ODI

The combined bowling of Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan has seen the Bangladesh Women’s cricket team beat India for the first time.

Marufa nabbed 4-29 and Rabeya 3-30 as Bangladesh won by 40 runs in the rain-curtailed ICC Women’s Championship match in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh went into bat first and were off to a slow and inauspicious start with opener Sharmin Akhter being run out for a duck after 18 deliveries. But Fargana Hoque (27) and captain Nigar Sultana (39) steadied the ship and took Bangladesh to 152.

The rain limited the game to 44 overs.