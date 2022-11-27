UAE to be Afghanistan cricket's 'home' for next five years

The United Arab Emirates will host Afghanistan's 'home' matches over the next five years, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Sunday.

Security concerns have kept touring teams away from Afghanistan, who played their 'home' matches in India in recent years. That perception has only deepened since the country's Taliban takeover in August 2021.

As part of the agreement, test playing nation Afghanistan will play an annual three-match T20 series against the tier-two Emirati side, the cricket boards said in a statement.

"...we are happy to support the ACB in ensuring that they have a home for their cricket," general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Mubashir Usmani said in a statement.