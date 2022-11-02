S Africa must bring their bring 'A-game' against Pakistan: Miller

South Africa batsman David Miller said they will need to bring their "A-game" when they face 2009 champions Pakistan in a Twenty20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.

South Africa are in pole position to take one of the two semi-final spots available from Group 2, but Pakistan, who lost to India and Zimbabwe, still have an outside shot of qualifying thanks to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

"We all know every game in the World Cup is an important game, and against Pakistan you've got to make sure that you're on your A-game as an opponent," Miller told reporters on Wednesday.