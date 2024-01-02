India back to full strength as Jadeja returns for Newlands Test

Ravindra Jadeja has returned to full fitness after missing the first test against South Africa with back spasms and could be in line for selection as India seek to level the two-match series in the second Test that starts at Newlands on Wednesday.

The experienced left-arm spinner would also bolster India’s frail batting that amassed only 376 runs during the innings and 32 run defeat that means the tourists now cannot achieve their major aim – a first Test series win in South Africa.

"Although we've had a brief chat with the management and the coaching staff about what we want from this game, and what we want from the bowlers, we've not completely finalised our playing XI," captain Rohit Sharma told reporters on Tuesday.