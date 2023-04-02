Wood makes English record on IPL return as Lucknow triumph

Fast bowler Mark Wood proved his lack of experience in the Indian Premier League would not be an issue after he claimed the best figures for an Englishman in the tournament on Saturday, guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a win over Delhi Capitals.

Playing in only his second IPL match, Wood picked up 5-14 and was named Player of the Match as Lucknow sealed a 50-run win in their opening match of the season.

Lucknow set Delhi a target of 194 after Kyle Mayers hit 73 on his IPL debut. Even though Delhi skipper David Warner struck a half-century, the visitors fell short in their chase.