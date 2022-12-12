Saud dismissal cost Pakistan the match, says Babar

Saud Shakeel's too-close-to-call dismissal cost Pakistan the match, skipper Babar Azam said after their narrow 26-run defeat in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Monday.

Chasing 355 to stay alive in the series, Pakistan were in the hunt with Saud guiding the hosts to 291-6 in the morning session on day four.

Saud was on 94 when he gloved a Mark Wood delivery down the leg side and Ollie Pope dived to his right to collect the ball.