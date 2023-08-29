    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: reports

    Sri Lanka have been ravaged by injuries to their frontline bowlers ahead of their opener against Bangladesh

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 11:55 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 11:55 AM

    Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka will miss the Asia Cup due to injury in yet another blow to the co-hosts' title defence, according to media reports.

    Sri Lanka have been ravaged by injuries to their frontline bowlers ahead of their opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

    Seamer Dushmantha Chameera will also miss the tournament with a shoulder injury, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will sit out the group stage with a thigh strain, according to earlier reports.

    Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful with a recurring side strain.

    Reuters has contacted Sri Lanka Cricket for comment.

    Cricket website ESPNcricinfo, citing SLC's chairman of the medical committee, said Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match.

    Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana are likely to be called in to shore up Sri Lanka's bowling unit.

    Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the Aug. 30 to Sept. 17 tournament, which also includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

    Asia Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Litton out of Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup due to illness
    Litton out of Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup
    The BCB has not opted for a replacement yet for Litton
    Recovering Rahul to miss India's early Asia Cup matches
    Rahul to miss India's early Asia Cup matches
    Rahul has not played competitive cricket since May but was picked for the Asia Cup
    The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate in New York, US, Sept 21, 2020. REUTERS
    'Hundreds of thousands' trafficked into SE Asia scam centres: UN
    The report estimates that at least 120,000 people across Myanmar and around 100,000 in Cambodia may be trapped in scam operations
    A farmer tries to stop a fire in an abandoned farming land amid a drought in Anamaduwa, Sri Lanka Aug 20,2023.
    Drought dents Sri Lanka's economic hopes, farmers' livelihood
    The paddy loss could be as much as 75,000 acres, according to the country's agriculture minister

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks