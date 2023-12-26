Australia make solid start to Boxing Day Test in rainy Melbourne

Australia made a solid start to the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan on Tuesday but rain washed out a chunk of play and tight bowling restricted them to 187 for three at the end of the opening day.

Marnus Labuschagne, who had made 44 not out, and Travis Head, who was unbeaten on 10, will resume on Wednesday as the hosts seek a victory that would seal a series triumph with the third and final test to spare.

After an emphatic 360-run victory in the first test in Perth two weeks ago, the world test champions were looking to quickly drive home their advantage when they were put in to bat on a greenish wicket at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan needed something to restore their morale after a heavy defeat as well as a couple of injuries. Left-arm seamers Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza soon got the ball moving both ways to trouble the Australian openers.