    বাংলা

    China says COVID deaths, severe cases have fallen over 70% since peak

    The number of critically ill patients in China peaked on Jan 4 at 128,000 cases and fell to 36,000 cases by Jan 23

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 02:41 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 02:41 AM

    Critically ill COVID-19 cases in China are down 72% from a peak early this month while daily deaths among COVID-19 patients in hospitals have dropped 79% from their peak, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

    The figures, published on the centre's website, come after a prominent government scientist said over the weekend that 80% of China's 1.4 billion population had already been infected, making the possibility of a big COVID-19 rebound over the next two or three months remote.

    China abruptly ended its strict zero-COVID policy in early December after three years and infections surged across the world's most populous country.

    While officials have said infections have peaked, some global experts have warned about the possibility of a surge in cases in rural areas less equipped to deal with them as millions of Chinese travel home for family reunions during the ongoing Lunar New Year holiday.

    The CDC said the number of critically ill patients in China peaked on Jan 4 at 128,000 cases and fell to 36,000 cases by Jan 23.

    The number of deaths in hospitals, meanwhile, reached a daily peak of 4,273 on Jan 4 and fell to 896 by Jan 23. Visits to fever clinics fell 96.2%, from a peak of 2.867 million on Dec 22 to 110,000 on Jan 23.

    The CDC added that on Dec 22, 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever outpatient consultations reached a peak, with the number of new infections "exceeding 7 million per day and the number of daily fever outpatient consultations peaking at 2.867 million".

    The data follows comments from an official at the National Health Commission, who last week said that China had passed the peak of COVID patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and in critical condition.

    On Jan 12, authorities announced that nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospitals since China dismantled its strict zero-COVID policy.

    But some experts said that figure probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it excludes those who die at home and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing COVID as a cause of death.

    RELATED STORIES
    Healthcare workers take part in a rehearsal for the administration of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, Indiana, US, Dec 11, 2020.
    Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants: CDC
    Research showed during the US circulation of XBB and XBB.1.5 variants the updated vaccine helped prevent illness in roughly half of the people who had previously received two to four doses of the orig ...
    Bangladesh reports 9 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 9 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,478 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441
    Bangladesh reports 13 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 13 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,469 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,441
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 12 new cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,456 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,441

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher