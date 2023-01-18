    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 13 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,399 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,441

    News Desk
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 11:17 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,399.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 2,458 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.53 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with nine infections.

    Another 204 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,990,166.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.68 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 667.69 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.72 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

