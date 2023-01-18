Bangladesh reports 13 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,399.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 2,458 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.53 percent.