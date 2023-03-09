Bangladesh reports 6 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,893.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 1,492 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.40 percent.

The Dhaka Division logged all six cases.