    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 8 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,655 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,444

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Feb 2023, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2023, 09:58 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,655.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,444 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 2,205 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.36 percent.

    All of the latest cases were reported in the Dhaka division.

    Another 1,163 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,996,257.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.97 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 672.25 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.84 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    A group of Chinese tourists head to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre upon their arrival at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Jan 12, 2023.
    World should calm down about China COVID variants: Chinese scientist
    The variants causing infections in China were the same omicron sub-variants - BA.5.2 and BF.7 - seen elsewhere in the world, a leading Chinese scientist said
    Bangladesh reports 11 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 11 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,037,647 as the death toll climbs to 29,444
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 14 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,636 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,443
    Empty vials of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) children's vaccines are pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, May 19, 2022. REUTERS
    Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023
    Company and analyst estimates suggest the sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher