    Bangladesh reports 4 virus cases in a day, no new deaths 

    The overall tally of infections rises to 2,038,073, while the death toll from the disease stays unchanged at 29,446

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 April 2023, 01:10 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2023, 01:10 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,073.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.
    As many as 805 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.5 percent.
    The Dhaka Division logged all four cases.

    Another five people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,566.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
    COVID-19 infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

