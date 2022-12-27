Four passengers from China test COVID positive as Bangladesh strengthens screening

Four passengers from China have tested positive for COVID-19 after landing at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka amid heightened screening of inbound travellers.
Airport authorities sent them to the isolation centre of Dhaka North City Corporation in Mohakhali after their flight, operated by China Eastern Airlines, from Kunming landed around 3:30pm on Monday.
A rapid antigen test is usually conducted when symptoms of COVID-19 are visible in a passenger, said Shahriar Sajjad, assistant director of the airport's health department.
The four Chinese passengers, all male, had to undergo the tests because their faces were reddish and the results came positive, he said.
All four had COVID-negative certificates after undergoing RT-PCR tests in China, Shahriar said. They will undergo the RT-PCR test again in Dhaka.”
There were a total of 105 passengers on the flight, said Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport.
“The four passengers were identified due to awareness and measures taken at the airport to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. Inbound passengers now have to cross the thermal gate for a temperature check. A rapid antigen test is conducted if they are suspected to have been infected.”
The Bangladesh health authorities on Sunday issued an alert for the land, sea and airports, ordering them to strengthen COVID screening as a new sub-variant, called BF.7, of the coronavirus variant omicron is causing a rise in infections in some countries, including China.