Four passengers from China test COVID positive as Bangladesh strengthens screening

A rapid antigen test is usually conducted when symptoms of COVID-19 are visible in a passenger, said Shahriar Sajjad, assistant director of the airport's health department.

The four Chinese passengers, all male, had to undergo the tests because their faces were reddish and the results came positive, he said.

All four had COVID-negative certificates after undergoing RT-PCR tests in China, Shahriar said. They will undergo the RT-PCR test again in Dhaka.”