Novavax to receive $350 million from Canada for unused COVID shots

Novavax Inc said on Friday Canada will pay $349.6 million to settle the forfeiting of certain doses of its COVID-19 vaccine previously scheduled for delivery.

The US vaccine maker also reached a deal with the country's public works and government services department to amend the advance purchase contract after a sharp decline in global demand left a raft of COVID-19 doses unused.

The number of vaccine doses due for delivery has been reduced and the schedule for remaining doses to be shipped revised under the amended terms, the company said.