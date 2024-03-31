Amid protest against BCL activities, some BUET students allege bullying for demonstrating against fundamentalism

Amid protests against Bangladesh Chhatra League activities on the campus, some students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET have alleged that they were bullied for demonstrating against fundamentalism.

They have also alleged that banned militant outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir, and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of religion-based political party the Jamaat-e-Islami, are trying to take advantage of student protests against politics on the campus.

Tanvir Mahmud Shopnil, Ashik Alam, Sagar Biswas and Aritra Ghosh of the 20th batch and Argha Das of the 21st made the allegations at a press conference in front of the Shaheed Minar on the campus on Saturday afternoon.