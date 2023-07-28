AstraZeneca Q2 results beat estimates; COVID vaccine sales dry up

The strong results, which showed an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share, up 25% and exceeding the $1.98 per share expected in a company-compiled consensus, add to a string of strong quarters for the UK's biggest company by market capitalisation worth more than 165 billion pounds ($211 billion), bolstered by a strong pipeline of drugs.

Even so, the company registered no sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, its best-selling product in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, compared with $445 million a year ago, and said it expects sales to decline significantly in the full year.

SATISFIED WITH CHINA STRUCTURE

The rapid decline of the COVID business for one of the first drugmakers to develop a shot against the virus in 2020 highlights the challenge in competing with rival vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

"Each of our non-COVID-19 therapy areas saw double-digit revenue growth, with eight medicines delivering more than $1bn of revenue in the first half, demonstrating the strength of our business," Soriot said.

Excluding COVID medicines, sales in China grew by 7% at constant exchange rates in the quarter, the fourth consecutive quarter of growth on that basis.