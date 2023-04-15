Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government

A committee of Sri Lanka's international private creditors sent its first debt rework proposal to the country's authorities regarding over $12 billion in bonds outstanding, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

It is the first bondholder proposal after the island-nation of 22 million people defaulted on its debt a year ago. It is a first formal step to engage with the country's authorities, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because discussions are private.

Details of the proposal were not immediately available.