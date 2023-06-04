Power cut woes to ease in two weeks, says Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid has blamed a fuel supply crisis at power stations for the frequent power outages throughout the country. But, the situation is likely to improve in two weeks, according to him.

The country is currently facing a daily deficit of 2,500 MW in power production, he said on Sunday.

Apologising for the current state of power supply, Nasrul said: “It’s taking us time to supply gas, coal and oil to power stations. We can get over this gradually. I know how unbearable it’s become. The Power Division is trying to resolve this as soon as possible.”