    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'

    In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming"

    Reuters
    Published : 18 June 2023, 02:14 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 02:14 AM

    A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.

    In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming".

    New CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk had in an investor presentation on Thursday laid out Twitter's plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalise the social media company's business beyond digital advertising.

    The investor presentation was reviewed by Reuters.

    One slide of the presentation said that vertical video accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter.

    Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a new show earlier this month on the platform called "Tucker on Twitter." Twitter envisions that it could sell ads and sponsorships alongside videos from Carlson and other content creators, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk walks at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, China June 1, 2023.
    Elon Musk wraps up whirlwind China trip
    Photos of Musk's visit to Tesla's Shanghai factory late Wednesday showed him holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, flanked by hundreds of staff
    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk leaves a hotel in Beijing, China, May 31, 2023.
    For Musk, other foreign CEOs visiting China, silence is golden
    While Musk has mentioned the trip in two posts since leaving, he didn't tweet once while in China
    A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken Feb 21, 2023.
    Twitter to focus on video, commerce in business revamp
    The company is in early conversations with political and entertainment figures, payments services and news and media publishers on potential partnerships
    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023.
    Musk greeted with flattery, feasts during China trip
    The Tesla Inc chief executive has met with China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production