Chinese automakers interested in setting up an electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Ambassador Wen

China, one of the major manufacturers of electric cars in the world, is interested in establishing a car assembly plant in Bangladesh’s Khulna-Jashore belt.

The issue was discussed during a courtesy meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Planning Minister MA Mannan in Dhaka on Wednesday.

US-based NBC News in July reported that China overtook Japan as the world’s top auto exporter in the first quarter of this year, thanks in part to the surge in electric vehicle sales.

According to Chinese official data, last year, China’s exports of electric vehicles increased 131.8 percent year on year to around 680,000 units this year.

The NBC News article also mentioned that China’s electric vehicle makers are pursuing expansion abroad, especially in emerging markets, as the carmakers get billions of dollars in government subsidies, tax breaks and other incentives.