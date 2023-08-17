    বাংলা

    Chinese automakers interested in setting up an electric car plant in Jashore-Khulna belt: Ambassador Wen

    The electric car manufacturers in China, which overtook Japan as the top auto exporter in the first quarter of this year, are reportedly pursuing expansion abroad, especially in emerging markets

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2023, 08:33 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 08:33 PM

    China, one of the major manufacturers of electric cars in the world, is interested in establishing a car assembly plant in Bangladesh’s Khulna-Jashore belt.

    The issue was discussed during a courtesy meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and Planning Minister MA Mannan in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    US-based NBC News in July reported that China overtook Japan as the world’s top auto exporter in the first quarter of this year, thanks in part to the surge in electric vehicle sales.

    According to Chinese official data, last year, China’s exports of electric vehicles increased 131.8 percent year on year to around 680,000 units this year.

    The NBC News article also mentioned that China’s electric vehicle makers are pursuing expansion abroad, especially in emerging markets, as the carmakers get billions of dollars in government subsidies, tax breaks and other incentives.

    WHY CHINA WANTS TO INVEST IN KHULNA-JASHORE BELT

    During a brief Q&A with reporters after the meeting, minister Mannan said China sees investment opportunities in the region following the opening of Padma Bridge and the revival of Mongla Port.

    “Ambassador said Padma Bridge and the government’s efforts to enhance the capacity of the Mongla Port in Khulna hadn’t gone unnoticed by Chinese investors, especially in the solar power and electric car sectors. The ambassador sought cooperation from the Bangladesh government in this regard,” he said.

    Highlighting the relations between the two countries, Ambassador Wen pledged that Beijing will continue extending duty and quota-free trade facilities for Dhaka even after 2026, when Bangladesh is scheduled to be elevated from a least developed country, or LDC, to a developing country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina opens, watches from helicopter Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant in Gaibandha
    Hasina opens Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant
    The plant was constructed by Beximco Power on 650 acres of infertile land
    US to send pre-election monitoring team to Bangladesh in October
    US pre-election monitoring team to arrive in October
    Washington expects a free and fair election in Bangladesh, enabling the public to choose their representatives, said US Ambassador Peter Haas
    Italy's biggest container port Gioia Tauro is seen from a helicopter in the southern Italian region of Calabria, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
    Italy minister: joining China's Belt, Road was atrocious decision
    Italy signed up to the BRI under a previous government, becoming the only major Western country to have taken such a step
    Italian Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto arrives to take part in the European Air Defence Conference gathering 18 Defence ministers, at Les Invalides in Paris on Jun 19, 2023.
    Joining China's Belt and Road was an 'atrocious' decision: Italy minister
    The BRI scheme envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond with large infrastructure spending

    Opinion

    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt