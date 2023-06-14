Summit gets approval to set up Bangladesh's third LNG terminal in Moheshkhali

Two floating LNG terminals, each with a capacity of 500 MMcf/d, are currently operational in Maheshkhali. Summit manages one of them, while the other is run by Excelerate Energy of the United States.

The committee also approved plans to import a cargo of LNG from Excelerate Energy through an open tender, according to Khan. This is set to cost Tk 5.7 billion in total, with the price of each unit being $13.9.

During the meeting, a long-term agreement to purchase fertilisers from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar on a G2G basis was also approved.