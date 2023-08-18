India to take medium-term view to curb inflation

India will take a medium-term view to intensify efforts to ease inflation pressures and avoid any knee-jerk reaction to transitory price increases, Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Finance Secretary T V Somanathan.

The government has taken a few measures to control inflation. The measures are ongoing and will be intensified, Somanathan told Business Standard, adding that the decisions have to be taken with a medium-term view and not based on the data for one-two weeks or months.