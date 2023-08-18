    বাংলা

    India to take medium-term view to curb inflation

    The Indian finance secretary said they are engaging in substantial open market sales of both wheat and rice to control food inflation

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 09:28 AM

    India will take a medium-term view to intensify efforts to ease inflation pressures and avoid any knee-jerk reaction to transitory price increases, Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Finance Secretary T V Somanathan.

    The government has taken a few measures to control inflation. The measures are ongoing and will be intensified, Somanathan told Business Standard, adding that the decisions have to be taken with a medium-term view and not based on the data for one-two weeks or months.

    India's retail inflation in July rose to 7.44%, its highest in 15 months, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time since February 2023, as food and vegetable prices surged in the country.

    "We are engaging in substantial open market sales of both wheat and rice to control food inflation," said Somanathan, adding that special measures of market intervention in vegetables, pulses and oil seeds are also being taken to cushion the impact.

    India will offer 5 million metric tons of wheat and 2.5 million tons of rice to bulk consumers in an attempt to cool domestic prices and restrict exports of both staples.

    "I think inflation would be reduced in the next three months," Somanathan said. The surge in prices is a temporary seasonal phenomenon, he added.

    The finance secretary did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    A policeman stands guard outside the India's new parliament building before its inauguration in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2023.
    Indian govt proposes overhauling colonial-era criminal laws
    Some legal experts said the bills, if approved by Parliament, may create disruptions and add complexity to the legal process
    A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, Nov 9, 2018.
    India's central bank holds key rate steady as expected
    India has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices
    Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives at the parliament after he was reinstated as a lawmaker, in New Delhi, India, Aug 7, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi rips into Modi over Manipur violence
    Gandhi poured scorn on what he called the divisive policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during a debate on a no-trust vote against Modi's government
    Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are pictured in New Delhi, India, Jul 20, 2017
    India succeeds in reducing emissions rate by 33% over 14 years
    India's average rate of reduction in emissions increased to 3% annually in the period 2016-2019, from just about 1.5% in the period 2014-2016

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib