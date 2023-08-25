Myanmar plans to curb rice exports to control domestic prices

Myanmar is planning to temporarily restrict rice exports to control rising domestic prices, an official of its rice industry body said on Friday, joining India, the world's biggest shipper of the staple amid tightening world supplies.

"We will temporarily limit rice exports for about 45 days from the end of this month," a senior member of the Myanmar Rice Federation told Reuters, adding that rising domestic prices was prompting authorities to limit exports.

Myanmar is the world's fifth-largest rice exporter, selling more than 2 million metric tonnes a year, according to US Department of Agriculture data.