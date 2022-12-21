    বাংলা

    Production resumes at Jamuna fertiliser factory after six-month halt over gas crisis

    The country's largest granular urea producer had been closed since Jun 21 due to a shortage of gas

    Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 06:43 PM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 06:43 PM

    Production has resumed at Jamuna fertiliser factory in Jamalpur’s Tarakandi following a six-month halt due to a gas crisis.

    The country's largest granular urea producer, which had been closed since Jun 21, resumed production on Tuesday evening, said Mohammad Sahidullah Khan, managing director of Jamuna Fertilizer Company Ltd.

    Ammonia production resumed on Dec 19 after Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company restarted supply, he said.

    The pressure of gas is about 200 to 220 pounds per square inch - the normal level, according to him.

    Established in 1990, the factory produces 1,700 tonnes of urea every day. This fertiliser is supplied to 20 northern districts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representations of cryptocurrencies plunge into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022.
    Cryptocurrencies at crossroads after annus horribilis
    The European Central Bank reckons bitcoin's modest bounce this month is an "artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance"
    Fuel trucks sit on the tarmac of Auckland Airport in New Zealand, Sept 20, 2017.
    New Zealand considers bringing forward lift in fuel stocks
    The move follows a jet fuel shortage earlier this month, a spokesperson for the energy minister says
    Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during a discussion on innovation hosted by Reuters in Washington, US, April 18, 2016. Reuters
    Bill Gates upbeat on climate innovation
    Companies need investment and technical support to prove their low-carbon ideas beyond the pilot phase - and then to scale up manufacturing, the billionaire says
    Staff members stand near the company logo at a Xiaomi store in Shanghai, China November 1, 2021.
    China's Xiaomi to slash 15% of jobs
    Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of Sept 30 with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, according to the South China Morning Post

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher