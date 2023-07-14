New export destinations reinvigorate Bangladesh's apparel industry

The annual export data released recently revealed that Bangladesh’s earnings from apparel exports have jumped by 10 percent, despite facing a significant decline in exports to the US, historically considered the top export destination.

According to Export Promotion Bureau, or EPB, data, exports to the US have dropped by 5.51 percent in the recently concluded fiscal year (FY23). Similarly, exports to some of the major European destinations, like Germany and Poland, within the EU have fallen sharply, by 6.81 percent and 13.66 percent, respectively.

Industry insiders indicated several reasons contributed to this decline, including global economic slowdown, inflation, US interest rate hikes, lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and unsold inventory in the US and Europe.