China pork imports set to rise amid questions around hog herd size

China is set to increase pork imports in the coming months, industry participants said, after losses for farmers last year in the world's top pork producer caused a reduction in hog output that appears larger than official data suggests.

Pork is by far China's favourite meat and surging prices have driven up inflation in the world's second-largest economy at a time of slowing growth. The country produces about half of the world's output and fluctuations there influence hog and meat prices globally.

Chinese pork prices surged in October by 51.8% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, even as third-quarter output rose by 0.7% from a year earlier.

Pork prices will stay high in 2023 because of the lower supply, according to 10 industry analysts, farmers, and feed and genetics suppliers, though they cautioned demand may be impacted by China's COVID measures.

"We all need to watch China; we expect increased sales due to their pork shortfall," said Jim Long, chief executive at Canada's Genesus Inc, a supplier of breeding pigs to China, in a note last week.

Live hog prices rallied about 78% from June to 28.50 yuan ($3.98) per kg on Oct 19, the most since March 2021, according to data from Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd, and while dropping since then they remain above historical averages.

The government has blamed farmers holding pigs back from slaughter to fatten them up more for the higher prices, but analysts and experts say there has been a substantial supply reduction since last winter.

However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has repeatedly said breeding capacity is sufficient.