The ban triggered panic buying in many countries from the US to Canada and Australia, where thousands of overseas Indians went to grocery stores and retail chains to stock up the staple, prompting some shops to impose limits on the amount consumers can purchase.

The price of sonamasuri rice, which is mainly produced in southern India and consumed by south Indians residing overseas sky-rocketed outside India following the ban, the Rice Exporters Association said in a letter to the government on Monday.

The government should fix the base price of sonamasuri rice at $1,000 per metric ton and allocate annual quota of 1 million metric tons for the exports, the association said in the letter.