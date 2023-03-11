Bangladesh reviews plan to convert island district’s gas to CNG as LNG import resumes

The government is having a rethink on the plan pushed by a technical committee to convert gas found in island district Bhola to Compressed Natural Gas or CNG for distribution among industries in other parts of the country.

It initiated the plan several months ago amid a supply crunch due to a halt on the imports of Liquified Natural Gas or LNG following a dollar shortage.

As it resumed LNG import, the pressure has eased, and some doubt if the businesses are still interested in CNG from Bhola.

The Prime Minister’s Office will take the final decision after the review by the energy ministry.

Energy Secretary Khairuzzaman Majumder said preparations were on to bring gas from Bhola in the form of CNG, but it was uncertain when the process would begin.