    Bangladesh strikes new long-term LNG import deal with Oman

    Oman will supply an additional 0.25-1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for 10 years under the new deal

    Published : 19 June 2023, 03:52 PM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 03:52 PM

    Bangladesh has signed a fresh deal with Oman to import an additional 0.25-1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for the next 10 years.

    Said Al Maawali, executive director of the Omani firm OQ Trading Limited, and Ruchira Islam, board secretary of Petrobangla, signed the new deal in Dhaka on Monday.

    OQ Trading has been supplying 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG to Bangladesh under a 10-year deal signed in 2018.

    Under the new government-to-government deal, the company will supply four cargoes in 2026, 16 cargoes in 2027 and 2028 each, and 24 cargoes per year from 2029 to 2035.

    Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the prime minister’s advisor on power, energy and mineral resources, welcomed the deal at the signing event. He said it will play a key role in ensuring energy security in Bangladesh. 

    He also urged Oman to get involved in exploring gas in Bangladesh.

    Bangladesh also has long-term LNG import deals with Qatar, the first one signed in 2017 and the second in the beginning of June this year.

    The first two deals – one with Oman and the other with Qatar – enabled Bangladesh to import 3.5-4 MTPA of LNG. 

    Two floating LNG terminals, each with a capacity of 6.5 MTPA, are currently operational in Maheshkhali. Summit Oil and Shipping Ltd manages one of them, while the other is run by Excelerate Energy of the United States.

    Summit has recently won the government's approval to establish Bangladesh's third floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Cox's Bazar.

