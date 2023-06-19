Bangladesh strikes new long-term LNG import deal with Oman

Bangladesh has signed a fresh deal with Oman to import an additional 0.25-1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for the next 10 years.



Said Al Maawali, executive director of the Omani firm OQ Trading Limited, and Ruchira Islam, board secretary of Petrobangla, signed the new deal in Dhaka on Monday.



OQ Trading has been supplying 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG to Bangladesh under a 10-year deal signed in 2018.



Under the new government-to-government deal, the company will supply four cargoes in 2026, 16 cargoes in 2027 and 2028 each, and 24 cargoes per year from 2029 to 2035.