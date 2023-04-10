IMF loan is precautionary, signals Bangladesh economy is in good shape: Salman F Rahman 

The government was “very prudent” to seek support from the International Monetary Fund as a “precautionary measure” to create a buffer against depleting foreign exchange reserves, says Salman F Rahman.

And the approval of IMF loans signals Bangladesh’s economy is in a “good shape”, the prime minister’s advisor on private industry and investment said during http://bdnews24.com’s talk show ‘Inside Out’ on Sunday.

He discussed the challenges facing Bangladesh, domestically and internationally, in achieving its desired goals, and the government efforts to tackle them.

As long as the Russia-Ukraine war rages in Europe, the challenges for Bangladesh will continue because the country depends much on imports, especially costly fuel, the former FBCCI president pointed out. “And I don't see any signs of the war ending.”