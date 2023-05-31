Indian sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 million tonnes

Indian mills have shipped out the entire 6.1 million tonnes of sugar allowed for exports, industry officials told Reuters, cashing in on multi-year high prices in the world market and robust demand.

The world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener is, however, unlikely to allow additional exports in the current marketing year ending on Sept. 30, due to a likely drop in production.

This could lift global prices SBc1, LSUc1 and allow top producer Brazil to sell more sugar on the world market.