The government has raised the price of soybean oil by Tk 3 per litre, factoring in higher international edible oil rates, rising import costs, and the overall domestic supply situation.

The decision came on Thursday at a review meeting presided over by Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir.

Under the revised rates, bottled soybean oil goes up from Tk 204 to Tk 207 per litre and loose soybean oil increases from Tk 185 to Tk 188, while loose palm oil remains unchanged at Tk 166.

A five-litre bottle of soybean oil has also been priced at Tk 1,015, up from Tk 1,000.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission presented a report detailing current edible oil stocks, international and local market prices, Letters of Credit (LC) openings, and overall import figures.

The price adjustment was approved unanimously after reviewing the report alongside global and domestic market conditions.

Representatives from the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association told the meeting that edible oil prices were last adjusted on Sept 2, and maintaining normal imports and supply had become increasingly challenging without a local revision despite rising global soybean and palm oil rates.

The association sought a price readjustment aligned with international rates and import costs to ensure adequate stocks and uninterrupted supply before the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting also decided to give traders the guidance needed to keep supply normal.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and district administrations have been told to take legal action against artificial shortages, illegal hoarding and sales above the government-set price.