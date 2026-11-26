Labour Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury has said all factories and industrial establishments across the country are likely to resume operations on Saturday, expressing optimism about a return to normalcy.

Speaking at the Labour Building on Thursday, he called for public awareness against those who deliberately seek to foment unrest in industrial establishments while masquerading as workers.

Ariful accused the Awami League, which is banned from political activities, of instigating the workers’ protests and criticised the conduct of NCP labour wing leaders at the briefing.

"Identify them (instigators) and let people know who they are. The public will resist them. Didn't you see just a while ago? They are neither workers nor labour leaders," he said.

He said workers had every right to raise their grievances, but urged them to resolve disputes through dialogue.

"Workers' different demands and grievances are part of the democratic process. However, any problem should be resolved through discussion. Just as workers have the right to speak, the government also has a responsibility to listen to them.

“The government will try to fulfil workers' legitimate demands to the extent of its capacity."

Ariful said representatives of workers and employers had cooperated throughout the wage-setting process, with discussions continuing late into the night.

"Representatives of both workers and employers cooperated throughout the entire wage-setting process. Discussions continued until late at night. The government did not intervene in favour of either side; rather, it tried to reach a solution impartially."

He thanked the wage board members and both sides’ representatives for their cooperation.

The minister said higher productivity would help industries grow and make it easier to improve workers’ pay and benefits.

"If workers' productivity increases, the income of industrial establishments will also grow. That will make it easier to increase workers' salaries and benefits.

“Therefore, it is in no way desirable for factories to shut down because of any conspiracy or disorder. Both industrial progress and workers' interests must be protected."