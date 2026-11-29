A legal notice has been sent to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) governor and relevant officials over allegations that mobile financial services (MFS) such as bKash, Nagad and Rocket have been suspended in Gopalganj without any prior announcement or specific legal grounds.

Lawyer Mohammad Anisuzzaman sent the notice by post on Sunday on behalf of Arif Sheikh, a lawyer and resident of Chitshi village in Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj.

Besides the BB governor, the executive directors of its Payment Systems Department (PSD) and Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD) have been named as respondents.

The notice says that since Nov 25, bKash Ltd, a subsidiary of BRAC Bank, Nagad Ltd and Rocket Ltd, the mobile banking service of Dutch-Bangla Bank, have allegedly deprived more than 1 million people in Gopalganj District of access to financial transactions and services “without any prior announcement or specific legal and regulatory grounds”.

“As a result, ordinary citizens, small business owners, day labourers and families of expatriates have been plunged into extreme hardship, being deprived of withdrawing and sending their own money, paying bills and carrying out essential daily financial transactions,” it says.

The notice states that as Bangladesh Bank-licensed institutions, bKash, Nagad and Rocket are required to comply with customer protection policies, including the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulations, 2014 and the Bangladesh Mobile Financial Services Regulations, 2022.

It says that if there are suspicions regarding any specific account or transaction, the matter should be resolved through individual verification and due legal procedures.

However, suspending financial services for an entire district without prior notice or a specific order is “arbitrary” and “contrary to customer rights”, the notice says.

It further states that under international banking and payment system supervision standards, blanket “de-risking” or depriving an entire population of access to financial services goes against financial inclusion and public interest. It also constitutes a violation of citizens' fundamental rights recognised by the Constitution.

The notice calls for an immediate investigation into the suspension of services through on-site inspections and a review of relevant documents.

It also requests urgent directives within 24 hours to fully restore the accounts and transactions of ordinary customers in Gopalganj.

The notice further seeks mandatory instructions to ensure that financial services are not collectively suspended in any particular region or for any group of people in the future without specific written approval from Bangladesh Bank and compliance with applicable legal provisions.

It also requests arrangements for fair compensation for innocent customers affected by the unjustified suspension of services and the provision of copies of the measures taken and relevant orders to the applicant.

Lawyer Arif told bdnews24.com, “If effective steps are not taken to implement these demands within seven days of receiving the notice, a writ petition will be filed in the public interest seeking legal remedies.”