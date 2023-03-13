Biden pledges 'whatever needed' for US system as banks hit by SVB fallout

"When a step (is taken) this big, this quickly, your first thought is 'crisis averted'. But your second thought is, how big was that crisis, how big were the risks that this step had to be taken?" said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments.

Emboldened by bets that the US Federal Reserve may have to slow its rate hikes, and with investors seeking safe havens, the price of gold raced towards the key $1,900 level.

"There is a sense of contagion and where we see a repricing around financials is leading to a repricing across markets," said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at BlueBay Asset Management in London.

Dowding said he did not think that a lot of the issues affecting US banks would be present in European lenders.

Bonds held by SVB were "worth next to nothing in a short space of time, so against that backdrop, that has an effect that is translated on a more widespread basis," he added.

US regulators stepped in on Sunday after the collapse of SVB, which suffered a run after a big hit on a bond portfolio.

SVB's customers will have access to all their deposits from Monday and regulators set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

Regulators also moved swiftly to close New York's Signature Bank, which had come under pressure in recent days.