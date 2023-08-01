Thai, Vietnamese exporters renegotiate 500,000 T of rice deals

Rice exporters in Thailand and Vietnam are re-negotiating prices on sales contracts for around half a million metric tonnes for August shipments, two trade sources said, as India's ban has tightened global supplies.

Exporters are rushing to cover rice supplies from farmers who have raised prices following a surge in the world market, putting millions of dollars worth of deals at risk.

Rice farmers and exporters who had bought shipments in advance are set to gain from tightening world supplies, while buyers are likely to lose despite booking cargoes before India's announcement of ban as sellers renegotiate contracts to get higher prices.

Rice importers have no choice but to pay higher rates as sellers will default on contracts, given the substantial increase in prices of the staple, traders said.