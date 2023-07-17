Make Bangladesh’s economy stronger, Hasina tells businessmen

Sheikh Hasina has urged businessmen to strengthen the economy of Bangladesh, according to BSS.
"Make the country's economy stronger. We are always beside you (businessmen)," the prime minister said at the Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Sunday.
She urged businessmen to use innovative ideas to explore new markets and products for export.
The Awami League never judges businessmen on their political affiliation, she remarked.
"[The] political affiliation of the businessmen is not important to us. We always think about the welfare of the people of the country," she said.
Hasina said today’s Bangladesh has changed, but it needs to be pushed further and tasked businessmen with the responsibility to carry it forward.
As education, trade and commerce expand, the people's financial situation will improve, she said.
Hasina touted the government’s efforts at cooperating with businesses.
"We want businessmen to march ahead in building Smart Bangladesh by 2041."
Every person in the country will be a smart citizen, will participate in a smart economy, will have a smart government, and enjoy a smart society, the premier stated.
"It is not enough to merely dream, but (it’s important) to achieve the ability to realise the dream. And that kind of thinking should be there".
Hasina said she was happy to see the presence of young entrepreneurs in the crowd alongside senior business leaders.
"We want to encourage the country's youth to become entrepreneurs rather than running after the job so that they can provide jobs," she added.
The prime minister spoke of her government’s initiatives to improve the business environment for foreign and domestic private investment and its efforts to train skilled manpower.
"To build up skilled manpower, we are providing computer training and setting up incubation centres. From the school level, we are providing computer labs to provide training to school students," she said.
In the welcome address to the event, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin highlighted the economic development of Bangladesh under the current Awami League government.
"Sheikh Hasina has to be the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for businesses, development and progress of the country," he added.
A number of business leaders attending the event echoed his sentiments, highlighting the development activities, especially the mega projects, of the present government.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman were present at the event as special guests.
Former FBCCI Presidents Yousuf Abdullah Harun, Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Mir Nasir Hossain, AK Azad and Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Bengal Group Chairman Morshed Alam, Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh President Syed Nasim Manzur, Bangladesh Association of Banks Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan were also in attendance.