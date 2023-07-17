Make Bangladesh’s economy stronger, Hasina tells businessmen

Sheikh Hasina has urged businessmen to strengthen the economy of Bangladesh, according to BSS.

"Make the country's economy stronger. We are always beside you (businessmen)," the prime minister said at the Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Sunday.

She urged businessmen to use innovative ideas to explore new markets and products for export.

The Awami League never judges businessmen on their political affiliation, she remarked.