GROUNDED

By April, Go First had to ground more than 50% of its 54 Airbus 320neos fitted with P&W engines, up from 31% in 2020, according to the filing seen by Reuters. Engine failures have cost Go First 108 billion rupees in lost revenue and expenses, it said.

The airline cancelled 4,118 flights in the past month, affecting 77,500 passengers, and it warned of more cancellations "if urgent actions are not taken for its survival and resolution", according to the filing.

"The deterioration in the company's financial performance was also accentuated by the outbreak of COVID-19 which resulted in crippling restrictions on air travel and use of public transport," the filing said.

P&W, which is owned by Raytheon, said in a statement late on Tuesday it was committed to the success of its customers and that "we continue to prioritise delivery schedules for all customers".

The airline started operations in 2005 and is owned by bed sheets-to-biscuits Wadia Group, one of India's oldest conglomerates.

The Wadias will not exit the airline and are looking for a resolution with P&W, Go First Chief Executive Kaushik Khona said in an interview, adding the insolvency proceedings were aimed at reviving the airline and not selling it.

The Wadia family has pumped 32 billion rupees ($391 million) into the airline in the past three years, 75% of that in the past year, Go First said.

"The Wadia Group, in particular (chairperson) Nusli Wadia, has always tried to see that the company and the airline operations go on, on a normal basis," Khona said.

"There is no question of Wadia Group having any intention to exit or move out."

Mark Martin, CEO at aviation consulting firm Martin Consulting LLC, said Go First's troubles would cost others, too.

"Go First and IndiGo have been let down severely by Pratt & Whitney. And that will cost India, travellers, and banks severely," he said.