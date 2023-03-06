Owners face off over control of MetroNet, ‘putting its operations at risk’

MetroNet, one of the largest internet and telecom service providers in Bangladesh, is facing complications over an ownership dispute, with one side claiming the tension may lead to the closure of the company.

Mustafa Rafiqul Islam, who claimed himself to be the managing director at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday, said their services for important government agencies, banks, financial institutions and internet-based services of the stock market may be hampered due to the crisis.

Syed Almas Kabir, who “was managing director before Rafiqul”, alleged an attempt of forceful takeover with an attack on the firm’s data centre.