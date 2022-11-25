Zara workers in Spain start protests to demand higher pay

Dozens of Zara shop assistants protested in Madrid on Thursday outside the global fashion giant's largest store to demand higher pay, and some workers in its home town in northwest Spain went on strike on the eve of its Black Friday sales campaign.

Zara owner Inditex agreed last week to pay a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros ($1,041) to all full-time shop workers in Spain in February, according to unions that are seeking better wages for their members in the face of galloping inflation.

Inditex has also offered to gradually raise monthly wages by around 200 euros by 2024, a proposal accepted by two of Spain's largest union groups, UGT and Comisiones Obreras, but rejected by the protesters who are demanding at least double that.

"Inditex is increasing its prices and improving its profits, while employees' wages are lagging behind," said Anibal Maestro, a leader of the CGT union, which called the rally in Madrid.