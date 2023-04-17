Sega Sammy says it is considering buying Angry Birds maker Rovio

Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc said on Monday it was considering acquiring Finland's Rovio Entertainment Oyj but that nothing had been decided yet, sending its shares lower amid investor doubts about synergy prospects.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Sega Sammy was nearing a deal to buy the Finnish firm behind the mobile game Angry Birds for about $1 billion. Rovio has said it was in talks with Sega Sammy over a possible tender offer.

"No formal decision has been made in this regard at this time, while it is true that we are considering such strategic option," Sega Sammy said in a statement.