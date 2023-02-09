Bangladesh shop owners demand extension of business hours during Ramadan

Shop owners groups in Bangladesh are urging the government to extend their business hours during the upcoming Ramadan to lessen their losses.

Traders are counting huge losses as a result of their compliance with the government's order to close shops by 8 pm, according to Arifur Rahman Tipu, president of the Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners' Association.

Against this backdrop, they are calling for the closing time to be extended by two hours to 10 pm during the first 15 days of Ramadan, as most of the sales take place after the evening prayers, Tipu said at a media briefing on Thursday.

After that, the shopping hours can be extended further, depending on the customer turnout, until the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.