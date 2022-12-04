HC orders probe into three Islamic banks after claims of suspicious lending

The High Court has ordered an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the disbursement of loans from three banks, including Islami Bank Bangladesh.

Taking media reports of alleged scams into account, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Sunday passed the order on their own initiative.

The other banks under scrutiny are Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank.

The court directed Bangladesh Bank, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, the Criminal Investigation Department of police, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the authorities of the banks in question to investigate the allegations of loan scams.