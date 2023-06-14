    বাংলা

    Govt okays TCB proposal to purchase sugar from Singapore at Tk 51 per kg

    The price of sugar has fallen in the international market and it might help lower the prices in local markets, says TCB chairman

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 June 2023, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 04:09 PM

    The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh will buy sugar at Tk 51.62 each kg from a Singaporean contractor, with the retail cost in the country exceeding Tk 130 per kg.

    After the good reaches the local port, another Tk 35 will be added for each kg in duty and the TCB will include subsidies in their pricing to sell it at Tk 70 per kg to the poor people.

    The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Wednesday greenlighted proposals on purchase of 12,500 tonnes of sugar and 8 million tonnes of soybean oil with a budget of Tk 1.93 billion.

    Additional Cabinet Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan later said each tonne of sugar would be bought at $477.94, totalling around Tk 645.2 million.

    Although the government set the cost of each kg of sugar at Tk 120 to Tk 125, it is being sold at higher prices in marketplaces. The commerce ministry also said that the refineries were pushing to raise prices further.

    Additional Secretary Mahbub said every litre of soybean oil Tk 161.37, totalling around Tk 1.29 billion for 8 million litres.

    Brigadier General Ariful Hasan, chairman of the TCB, said sugar prices have fallen in the international market this week.

    He thinks sugar prices in the country will fall once that is brought into the country.

