Govt okays TCB proposal to purchase sugar from Singapore at Tk 51 per kg

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh will buy sugar at Tk 51.62 each kg from a Singaporean contractor, with the retail cost in the country exceeding Tk 130 per kg.

After the good reaches the local port, another Tk 35 will be added for each kg in duty and the TCB will include subsidies in their pricing to sell it at Tk 70 per kg to the poor people.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Wednesday greenlighted proposals on purchase of 12,500 tonnes of sugar and 8 million tonnes of soybean oil with a budget of Tk 1.93 billion.