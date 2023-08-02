Bangladesh raises LPG prices 14% for August sales

Bangladesh has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas by 14 percent, amounting to a Tk 12 hike per kg, for the month of August in keeping with a cost spike in the international market

LPG price in July was Tk 83.21 per kg and rose to Tk 94.96 this month.

The new rates would take effect from 6 pm on Wednesday, said Md Nurul Amin, the chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.