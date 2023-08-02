    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises LPG prices 14% for August sales

    The hike is caused by a spike in cost of raw materials propane and butane, BERC says

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 2 August 2023, 12:52 PM
    Bangladesh has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas by 14 percent, amounting to a Tk 12 hike per kg, for the month of August in keeping with a cost spike in the international market

    LPG price in July was Tk 83.21 per kg and rose to Tk 94.96 this month.

    The new rates would take effect from 6 pm on Wednesday, said Md Nurul Amin, the chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.

    He said prices of each 12 kg cylinder were raised to Tk 1140 from Tk 999 in July.

    Prices of propane and butane, raw materials for LPG, rose to $463.5 per tonne in August from $383.75 per tonne last month as per the prices announced by Saudi Aramco, he said.

    This caused the LPG prices to rise, he added.

